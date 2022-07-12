Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

