Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$326.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1706513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

