Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $3.20 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

