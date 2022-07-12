Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $2,106,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

