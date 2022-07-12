Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 258 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.53.

NYSE THC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

