Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,744 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.43% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,698,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.