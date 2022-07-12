Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,450,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,905,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $225.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $245.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

