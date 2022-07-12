Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up to $40.86

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $41.92. Doximity shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 4,248 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Doximity by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Doximity by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

