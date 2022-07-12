DragonVein One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $646,918.89 and $9.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,329.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00503628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00256422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

