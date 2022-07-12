DubaiCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

