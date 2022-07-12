DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00008917 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $538,809.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

