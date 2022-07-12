Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,772 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

