Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

