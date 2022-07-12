Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 94 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.23.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

