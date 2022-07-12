Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $76.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

