Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $681,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

