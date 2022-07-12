Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

