Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.