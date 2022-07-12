Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.