Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 67,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.