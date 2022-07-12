Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.