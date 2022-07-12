Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,381,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after buying an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.23.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.