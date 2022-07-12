Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,160.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,040.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,016.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

