DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.40) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €23.62 ($23.62) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($41.88).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

