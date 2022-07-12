DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
