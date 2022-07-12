e-Gulden Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $862,723.22 and $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00245629 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,336 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,179 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

