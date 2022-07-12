e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (NGM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $321,001.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00108936 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.