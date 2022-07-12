Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Eaton worth $121,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.87.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. 11,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

