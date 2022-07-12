Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $49.17 or 0.00254399 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $45.65 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00087057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,547,230 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

