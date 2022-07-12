Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.72

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

