Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Up 6.7%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26. 25,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 295,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,913,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

