EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,751. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

