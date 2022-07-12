EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $317.14 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

