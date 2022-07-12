Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 12th (ALNY, ASCUF, BMRN, CLX, CTAS, EFX, GILD, HELE, REGN, ROL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 12th:

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

