Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 12th (ALNY, ASCUF, BMRN, CLX, CTAS, EFX, GILD, HELE, REGN, ROL)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 12th:

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

