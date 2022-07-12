Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

