Evercore ISI Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $266.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $278.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.72.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.07. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

