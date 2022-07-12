Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.