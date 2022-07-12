Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.