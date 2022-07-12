Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $86.64 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00026438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 233,212,758 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

