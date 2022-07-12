Financial Contrast: Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) & Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP)

Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 5.16 $374.40 million $4.73 25.64

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zhong Yang Financial Group and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhong Yang Financial Group and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhong Yang Financial Group (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

