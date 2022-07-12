First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Holdings Boosted by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2,773.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.