First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,891,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after acquiring an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.