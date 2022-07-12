Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.81 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

