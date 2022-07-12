Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 555,411 shares.The stock last traded at $60.18 and had previously closed at $59.69.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

