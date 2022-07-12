Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.
