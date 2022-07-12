Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

About Fortescue Metals Group (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.