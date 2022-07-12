Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.87.

FTV opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 669,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,544 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 664.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 87,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

