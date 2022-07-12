Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.52

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 100366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market cap of $759.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

