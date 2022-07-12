Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 5,978 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,975,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.