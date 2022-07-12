Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

