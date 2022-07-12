Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NetApp stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

