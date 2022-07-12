Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 21,526 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,539. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72.

